Ancora Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Ancora Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Teza Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 24.4% in the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 5,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth about $376,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 61.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 59,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,852,000 after purchasing an additional 22,661 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 65.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth about $837,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on APD. Bank of America upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $328.00 to $241.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $281.93.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 0.7 %

APD opened at $234.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.24 and a 1-year high of $307.71. The company has a market capitalization of $52.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $270.64.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.18). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.79%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

