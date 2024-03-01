Ancora Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Ancora Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,590 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 57.6% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 314.3% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Barclays raised Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $680.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Adobe from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $613.14.

Adobe Stock Up 1.5 %

ADBE opened at $560.28 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $321.00 and a fifty-two week high of $638.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $591.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $570.87. The company has a market capitalization of $253.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.34.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.46 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total value of $19,144,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 377,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,106,763.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total transaction of $3,487,225.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,353,456.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total transaction of $19,144,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 377,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,106,763.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,425 shares of company stock worth $26,431,673 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.