Ancora Advisors LLC Has $2.15 Million Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Ancora Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Haverford Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 45.9% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 27,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MBB opened at $91.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.82. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $85.28 and a 52 week high of $96.07.

iShares MBS ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares MBS ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.2968 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

