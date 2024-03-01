Ancora Advisors LLC Has $2.77 Million Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $2,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 6,376,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,479,000 after purchasing an additional 129,889 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 5,010,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,828,000 after acquiring an additional 190,011 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,381,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,300,000 after buying an additional 324,889 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 3,081,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,449,000 after purchasing an additional 59,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $55,860,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAI opened at $29.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.51 and a 200-day moving average of $27.29. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $24.83 and a 12 month high of $29.30.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

