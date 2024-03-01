Ancora Advisors LLC Purchases 1,630 Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 379,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Liberty Latin America worth $3,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,832,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,759,000 after purchasing an additional 66,947 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,638,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,688,000 after acquiring an additional 662,449 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,452,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,111,000 after acquiring an additional 131,796 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,096,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,693,000 after acquiring an additional 28,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,778,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,954,000 after acquiring an additional 272,580 shares during the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LILAK opened at $6.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.42. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.95 and a 12 month high of $9.73.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, Liberty Costa Rico, and VTR segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

