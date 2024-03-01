Ancora Advisors LLC Purchases 93 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,417 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.9% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,580 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,235,490 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $280,160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,598 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth $48,259,000. ClearBridge Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth $34,973,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 200.1% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 16,077 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after buying an additional 10,719 shares in the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NSC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $272.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $209.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.31.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

NYSE:NSC opened at $253.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $241.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.64. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.09 and a fifty-two week high of $261.37.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 15.03%. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 67.33%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Further Reading

