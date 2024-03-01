Ancora Advisors LLC Sells 13,751 Shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

Ancora Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Free Report) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,596 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 13,751 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,367 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. 20.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Price Performance

NYSE ADX opened at $19.09 on Friday. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.63 and a 1 year high of $19.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.15 and its 200 day moving average is $17.41.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Cuts Dividend

About Adams Diversified Equity Fund

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.

