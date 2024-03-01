Ancora Advisors LLC Sells 4,191 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Ancora Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,728 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 4,191 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,720 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,368 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,064 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,557 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on TJX. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.38.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $1,514,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 576,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,307,911.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TJX stock opened at $99.08 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.92 and a twelve month high of $102.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $112.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.90 and a 200 day moving average of $91.88.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.18% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel and home fashions retailer to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

