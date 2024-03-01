Ancora Advisors LLC Trims Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Ancora Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter worth $6,972,000. Doliver Advisors LP increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 17.3% in the third quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 3,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 8.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 289,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,692,000 after acquiring an additional 23,204 shares in the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 111.1% in the third quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 5,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth $479,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.5 %

GLD opened at $189.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.35. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $168.30 and a twelve month high of $193.18.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.