APi Group (NYSE:APG) Price Target Increased to $44.00 by Analysts at Barclays

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on APi Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet raised shares of APi Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $37.00) on shares of APi Group in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $37.00.

APG opened at $35.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.17, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. APi Group has a 12-month low of $20.05 and a 12-month high of $36.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.83.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. APi Group had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that APi Group will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kevin Krumm sold 5,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total value of $199,496.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,909.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in APi Group during the 4th quarter worth $159,751,000. Gates Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of APi Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,729,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of APi Group by 225.7% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,832,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656,158 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in APi Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,071,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in APi Group by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,790,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,349,000 after buying an additional 1,930,059 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, the Asian-Pacific, and other countries. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, and inspection and service of these integrated systems.

