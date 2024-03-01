Apiam Animal Health Limited (AHX) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 3rd

Apiam Animal Health Limited (ASX:AHX – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, March 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Apiam Animal Health Limited, a vertically integrated animal health company, provides veterinary products and services to production and companion animals in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Dairy and Mixed, Feedlots, and Pigs. It engages in the provision of veterinary wholesale, diagnostics laboratories, custom vaccines, logistics, and other ancillary services.

