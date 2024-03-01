Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $190.81

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $190.81 and last traded at $190.81, with a volume of 18703 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $188.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

Applied Industrial Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $178.09 and its 200-day moving average is $165.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.07.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 24.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is a boost from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 15.53%.

Insider Transactions at Applied Industrial Technologies

In other news, VP Warren E. Hoffner III sold 2,000 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.34, for a total transaction of $364,680.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 57,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,421,642.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Industrial Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIT. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 963.2% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

