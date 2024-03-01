Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lowered its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 77.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 196 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 655 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at $29,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 76.9% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter worth $39,000. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.75.

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $3,773,388.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares in the company, valued at $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

AMAT opened at $201.62 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.00 and a fifty-two week high of $206.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $171.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.02. The company has a market capitalization of $167.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.55.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 43.56%. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 15.06%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

