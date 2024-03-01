AQR Arbitrage LLC Buys 164,304 Shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI)

AQR Arbitrage LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Free Report) by 80.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 369,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,304 shares during the period. AQR Arbitrage LLC’s holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust were worth $3,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 2.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 1.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 122,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 0.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 321,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 191.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 20.9% in the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 16,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IQI opened at $9.58 on Friday. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.07.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.0403 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

