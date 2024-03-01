AQR Arbitrage LLC Buys 88,240 Shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT)

AQR Arbitrage LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Free Report) by 78.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 88,240 shares during the quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MVT. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 9,656 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 14,715 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II in the 1st quarter worth $316,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 205,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 33,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.31% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Price Performance

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II stock opened at $10.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.21. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.96 and a 12 month high of $10.96.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.0505 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

