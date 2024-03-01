AQR Arbitrage LLC Decreases Stock Position in Onyx Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ONYX)

AQR Arbitrage LLC decreased its position in shares of Onyx Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ONYX – Free Report) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,974 shares during the period. AQR Arbitrage LLC owned 2.80% of Onyx Acquisition Co. I worth $2,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ONYX. Berkley W R Corp lifted its holdings in Onyx Acquisition Co. I by 131.4% during the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 175,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 99,522 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onyx Acquisition Co. I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,996,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Onyx Acquisition Co. I during the first quarter worth $1,891,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Onyx Acquisition Co. I by 28.3% in the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 172,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 37,999 shares during the period. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Onyx Acquisition Co. I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,050,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Onyx Acquisition Co. I alerts:

Onyx Acquisition Co. I Price Performance

Shares of Onyx Acquisition Co. I stock opened at $11.05 on Friday. Onyx Acquisition Co. I has a one year low of $10.42 and a one year high of $12.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.98.

Onyx Acquisition Co. I Profile

Onyx Acquisition Co I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on construction technology and general industrials.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onyx Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ONYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Onyx Acquisition Co. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onyx Acquisition Co. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.