AQR Arbitrage LLC Decreases Stock Position in Onyx Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ONYX)

AQR Arbitrage LLC decreased its position in shares of Onyx Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ONYX – Free Report) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,974 shares during the period. AQR Arbitrage LLC owned 2.80% of Onyx Acquisition Co. I worth $2,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ONYX. Berkley W R Corp lifted its holdings in Onyx Acquisition Co. I by 131.4% during the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 175,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 99,522 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onyx Acquisition Co. I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,996,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Onyx Acquisition Co. I during the first quarter worth $1,891,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Onyx Acquisition Co. I by 28.3% in the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 172,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 37,999 shares during the period. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Onyx Acquisition Co. I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,050,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.57% of the company’s stock.
Onyx Acquisition Co. I Price Performance
Shares of Onyx Acquisition Co. I stock opened at $11.05 on Friday. Onyx Acquisition Co. I has a one year low of $10.42 and a one year high of $12.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.98.
Onyx Acquisition Co. I Profile
Onyx Acquisition Co I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on construction technology and general industrials.
