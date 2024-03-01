AQR Arbitrage LLC Grows Position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF)

AQR Arbitrage LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Free Report) by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 376,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,092 shares during the quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC’s holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $2,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTF. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the second quarter valued at $68,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $93,000.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Stock Performance

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust stock opened at $6.29 on Friday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a one year low of $5.76 and a one year high of $6.56.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.0615 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.74%.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

