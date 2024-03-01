AQR Arbitrage LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN)

AQR Arbitrage LLC lifted its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Free Report) by 88.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 302,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,881 shares during the period. AQR Arbitrage LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust were worth $2,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EVN. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 678,839 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,700,000 after acquiring an additional 344,277 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 0.8% during the second quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 561,725 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,622,000 after acquiring an additional 4,560 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 16.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 546,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,976,000 after acquiring an additional 75,232 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 5.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 407,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,824,000 after acquiring an additional 19,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 5.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 337,730 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 17,876 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EVN opened at $10.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.57. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.64 and a fifty-two week high of $10.32.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.0461 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%.

(Free Report)

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

