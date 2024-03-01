AQR Arbitrage LLC Has $1.41 Million Position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ)

AQR Arbitrage LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Free Report) by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 202,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,280 shares during the period. AQR Arbitrage LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 32.0% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,233,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,708,000 after buying an additional 5,626,581 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 75.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,898,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,401,000 after buying an additional 1,677,919 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 5.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,696,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,651,000 after buying an additional 142,582 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC increased its position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 605.0% in the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 1,464,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,973,000 after buying an additional 1,256,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 37.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,371,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,766,000 after buying an additional 374,892 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 375,746 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.37 per share, for a total transaction of $2,769,248.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,117,125 shares in the company, valued at $288,293,211.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 6,430,704 shares of company stock worth $49,267,060.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Price Performance

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Announces Dividend

NYSE:BIGZ opened at $8.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.30. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 1 year low of $6.21 and a 1 year high of $8.35.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.0447 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

