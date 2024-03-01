AQR Arbitrage LLC Has $1.95 Million Position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN)

AQR Arbitrage LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Free Report) by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 213,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,894 shares during the quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC owned 0.70% of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MHN. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,456,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,294,000 after purchasing an additional 463,132 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC increased its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 189.0% in the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 284,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 185,897 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 99.6% in the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 207,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 103,321 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 14.6% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 543,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,691,000 after acquiring an additional 69,017 shares during the period. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund in the second quarter valued at about $410,000. Institutional investors own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MHN opened at $10.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.96. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.69 and a twelve month high of $10.80.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.0435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 5.08%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

