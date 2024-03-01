AQR Arbitrage LLC Has $1.98 Million Stock Holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV)

AQR Arbitrage LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Free Report) by 79.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,373 shares during the quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund were worth $1,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MAV. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 90.2% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,631 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 17,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.85 per share, with a total value of $137,013.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,550,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,024,007.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought 82,729 shares of company stock valued at $656,151 over the last ninety days.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Cuts Dividend

Shares of MAV opened at $8.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.04 and a 200 day moving average of $7.49. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.37 and a 12 month high of $8.34.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.027 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Company Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

