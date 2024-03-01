AQR Arbitrage LLC Increases Stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF)

AQR Arbitrage LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Free Report) by 59.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 449,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,621 shares during the period. AQR Arbitrage LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund were worth $2,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MVF. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 71.1% during the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,313,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,572,000 after buying an additional 961,375 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 8.3% during the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 7,353,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,559,000 after buying an additional 565,205 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,850,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,271,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,421,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,963,000 after buying an additional 301,294 shares during the period. 39.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Price Performance

MVF opened at $6.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.64. BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.85 and a 52-week high of $7.19.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 5.24%.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

