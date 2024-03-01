AQR Arbitrage LLC Makes New Investment in Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM)

AQR Arbitrage LLC purchased a new position in Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,695,000. AQR Arbitrage LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Slam as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its position in shares of Slam by 95.6% during the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,860,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,060,000 after purchasing an additional 909,440 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its position in shares of Slam by 37.6% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 1,771,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,038,000 after purchasing an additional 483,633 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Slam by 2.8% during the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,528,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,260,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Slam by 32.1% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 221,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 53,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its position in shares of Slam by 25.4% during the third quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 228,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 46,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.48% of the company’s stock.

Slam Price Performance

Shares of Slam stock opened at $10.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.88 and a 200 day moving average of $10.83. Slam Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.23 and a 12 month high of $11.15.

Slam Company Profile

Slam Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Slam Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

