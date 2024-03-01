AQR Arbitrage LLC Purchases 133,100 Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE)

AQR Arbitrage LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE – Free Report) by 126.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 238,071 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,100 shares during the quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II were worth $2,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUE. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 246.3% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 557,882 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,898,000 after purchasing an additional 396,765 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 50.0% during the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 844,746 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,202,000 after purchasing an additional 281,677 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 179.9% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 307,373 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 197,540 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 40.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 345,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 99,061 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the fourth quarter worth $874,000.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II alerts:

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Stock Up 0.3 %

MUE stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.55. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. has a one year low of $8.53 and a one year high of $10.17.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.48%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.