AQR Arbitrage LLC Purchases 220,560 Shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM)

AQR Arbitrage LLC raised its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Free Report) by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 477,392 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220,560 shares during the period. AQR Arbitrage LLC’s holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund were worth $2,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSM. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the first quarter valued at about $265,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 1.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 180,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 41.4% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 329,367 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 96,414 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 33.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 734,074 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,189,000 after purchasing an additional 182,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 101.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 22,384 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE DSM opened at $5.79 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.41. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.69 and a fifty-two week high of $6.05.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.018 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.

