AQR Arbitrage LLC Purchases 23,339 Shares of Central Securities Co. (NYSE:CET)

AQR Arbitrage LLC raised its stake in Central Securities Co. (NYSE:CET – Free Report) by 132.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,339 shares during the period. AQR Arbitrage LLC owned about 0.15% of Central Securities worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Central Securities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Securities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $391,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Central Securities by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Central Securities by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Central Securities by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 6,784 shares in the last quarter. 8.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Securities Price Performance

NYSE:CET opened at $38.83 on Friday. Central Securities Co. has a one year low of $33.07 and a one year high of $39.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.97.

About Central Securities

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

