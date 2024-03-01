AQR Arbitrage LLC Raises Stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN)

AQR Arbitrage LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN – Free Report) by 132.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,511 shares during the period. AQR Arbitrage LLC owned 0.75% of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the first quarter worth $124,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 16.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust in the second quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. 19.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust alerts:

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:BKN opened at $12.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.12. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.57 and a 52-week high of $12.26.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 6.03%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.