AQR Arbitrage LLC Raises Stock Position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY)

AQR Arbitrage LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Free Report) by 98.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 554,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 274,841 shares during the period. AQR Arbitrage LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust were worth $2,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 19.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 1.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 225,824 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,685 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 4.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 61,582 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 12.8% in the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 23,047 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

BGY opened at $5.34 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.68 and a fifty-two week high of $5.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.14.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Increases Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.034 dividend. This is a boost from BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.64%.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

