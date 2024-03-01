AQR Arbitrage LLC Sells 245,058 Shares of Investcorp India Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IVCA)

AQR Arbitrage LLC decreased its position in Investcorp India Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IVCA – Free Report) by 49.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 251,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245,058 shares during the quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC owned 1.55% of Investcorp India Acquisition worth $2,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Investcorp India Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Investcorp India Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Investcorp India Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Investcorp India Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Investcorp India Acquisition by 70.0% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Investcorp India Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of IVCA stock opened at $11.12 on Friday. Investcorp India Acquisition Corp has a fifty-two week low of $10.48 and a fifty-two week high of $11.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.93.

Investcorp India Acquisition Company Profile

Investcorp India Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Investcorp Acquisition Corp.

