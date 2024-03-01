AQR Arbitrage LLC Takes Position in Golden Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GODN)

AQR Arbitrage LLC acquired a new position in Golden Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GODN – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Star Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $124,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Star Acquisition during the third quarter worth $187,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Star Acquisition during the third quarter worth $258,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its stake in shares of Golden Star Acquisition by 9.5% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 607,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,242,000 after buying an additional 52,552 shares during the period. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Star Acquisition during the third quarter worth $604,000. 53.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Golden Star Acquisition alerts:

Golden Star Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Golden Star Acquisition stock opened at $10.51 on Friday. Golden Star Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $10.14 and a 1 year high of $10.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.38.

Golden Star Acquisition Company Profile

Golden Star Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GODN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golden Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GODN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Star Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Star Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.