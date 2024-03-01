Arbitrum Price Hits $1.99 on Exchanges (ARB)

Arbitrum (ARB) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. One Arbitrum token can currently be purchased for about $1.99 or 0.00003182 BTC on popular exchanges. Arbitrum has a market cap of $2.54 billion and approximately $778.09 million worth of Arbitrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Arbitrum has traded up 11.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Arbitrum Token Profile

Arbitrum launched on March 23rd, 2023. Arbitrum’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,275,000,000 tokens. Arbitrum’s official Twitter account is @arbitrum. Arbitrum’s official website is arbitrum.foundation.

Buying and Selling Arbitrum

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbitrum (ARB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Arbitrum has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,275,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Arbitrum is 1.9843663 USD and is down -1.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 789 active market(s) with $880,166,405.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arbitrum.foundation.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arbitrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arbitrum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arbitrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

