Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Price Target Raised to $72.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Free Report) had its target price upped by Needham & Company LLC from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Scotiabank began coverage on Arcellx in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.92.

NASDAQ:ACLX opened at $65.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -24.84 and a beta of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.34. Arcellx has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $70.05.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $63.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.76) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arcellx will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher Heery sold 2,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total transaction of $191,252.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,331.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Christopher Heery sold 2,967 shares of Arcellx stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total value of $191,252.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,953,331.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michelle Gilson sold 8,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $470,568.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,453.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,535 shares of company stock worth $1,297,037 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACLX. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,544,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,237,000 after purchasing an additional 578,831 shares during the period. Novo Holdings A S purchased a new position in Arcellx during the 1st quarter worth $56,317,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 18.8% in the second quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,848,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,059,000 after acquiring an additional 449,846 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,602,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,291,000 after purchasing an additional 380,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Arcellx by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,061,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,431,000 after buying an additional 23,262 shares during the period.

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

