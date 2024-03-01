Arch Capital Group Ltd. Expected to Post Q3 2025 Earnings of $1.78 Per Share (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 28th. Zacks Research analyst Z. Masood now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $1.78 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.13. The consensus estimate for Arch Capital Group’s current full-year earnings is $8.03 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Arch Capital Group’s FY2025 earnings at $8.51 EPS.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ACGL. TD Cowen began coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.46.

Arch Capital Group Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $87.59 on Friday. Arch Capital Group has a 52 week low of $62.10 and a 52 week high of $90.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.55. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 32.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Arch Capital Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 205,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,756,000 after purchasing an additional 11,594 shares in the last quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the third quarter worth about $1,030,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 209,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,672,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 114,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,089,000 after acquiring an additional 17,395 shares during the period. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.