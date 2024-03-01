Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Sold by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. trimmed its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACGL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 7,316 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ACGL shares. StockNews.com cut Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group decreased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. TD Cowen started coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.46.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $87.59 on Friday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $62.10 and a 12-month high of $90.65. The company has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.55. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 32.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

