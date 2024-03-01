Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) PT Lowered to $8.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $10.25 to $8.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ACRE. JMP Securities lowered shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Ares Commercial Real Estate presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Ares Commercial Real Estate stock opened at $7.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $410.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.74. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $11.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s payout ratio is -183.33%.

In related news, CEO Bryan Patrick Donohoe sold 18,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total transaction of $194,717.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,414 shares in the company, valued at $2,037,312.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Bryan Patrick Donohoe sold 18,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total transaction of $194,717.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 197,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,037,312.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anton Feingold sold 5,890 shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $61,079.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 68,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,270.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mango Five Family Inc. bought a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt and preferred equity products, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage-backed securities.

