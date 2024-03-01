Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Price Target Raised to $15.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ARHS. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Arhaus from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Arhaus from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arhaus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of ARHS opened at $13.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 2.41. Arhaus has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $14.80.

In other news, insider Kathy E. Veltri sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total value of $699,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 378,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,531,012.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arhaus by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,923,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,492,000 after acquiring an additional 864,267 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Arhaus during the fourth quarter worth $42,167,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Arhaus during the third quarter worth $17,671,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its position in Arhaus by 8.3% during the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 1,342,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,481,000 after purchasing an additional 102,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in Arhaus by 71.1% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,278,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,885,000 after purchasing an additional 530,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

