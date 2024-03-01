Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Ark Restaurants from a b- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th.
Ark Restaurants Stock Performance
Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 18th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 2.77% and a negative net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $44.40 million during the quarter.
Ark Restaurants Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. Ark Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently -42.86%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ark Restaurants
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Ark Restaurants by 1,694.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Ark Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ark Restaurants during the second quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Ark Restaurants by 2.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ark Restaurants by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 40,219 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.30% of the company’s stock.
About Ark Restaurants
Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates restaurants in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.
