Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Ark Restaurants from a b- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

Get Ark Restaurants alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ark Restaurants

Ark Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of ARKR opened at $14.38 on Thursday. Ark Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $19.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.40 and its 200-day moving average is $15.17.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 18th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 2.77% and a negative net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $44.40 million during the quarter.

Ark Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. Ark Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently -42.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ark Restaurants

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Ark Restaurants by 1,694.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Ark Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ark Restaurants during the second quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Ark Restaurants by 2.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ark Restaurants by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 40,219 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

About Ark Restaurants

(Get Free Report)

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates restaurants in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ark Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ark Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.