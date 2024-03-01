Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT) SVP Sells $58,377.60 in Stock

Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) SVP Jean F. Holloway sold 2,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $58,377.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 155,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,152,795.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Artivion Trading Up 1.3 %

AORT stock opened at $19.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Artivion, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.44 and a 1 year high of $20.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AORT has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Artivion from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Artivion from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Artivion by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 175,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 63,455 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Artivion by 185.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 42,663 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Artivion by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 258,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after buying an additional 14,574 shares during the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Artivion by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Artivion during the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

About Artivion

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

