Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ASAN. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Asana from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. HSBC lowered Asana from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Asana from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.27.

Get Asana alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASAN

Asana Stock Up 4.2 %

ASAN opened at $19.70 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Asana has a one year low of $14.32 and a one year high of $26.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.81 and a beta of 1.24.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $166.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.09 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 80.39% and a negative net margin of 45.86%. Asana’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Asana will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Asana

In other Asana news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 6,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $133,418.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 229,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,443,166.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Asana news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $95,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 763,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,554,066.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 6,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $133,418.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 229,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,443,166.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,940 shares of company stock worth $557,807. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Asana by 33,942.3% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,672,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,880,000 after purchasing an additional 10,640,925 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Asana by 780.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,498,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,050 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Asana during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,246,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Asana by 274.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,493,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,800 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Asana by 106,674.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,094,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

Asana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.