Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Ashford from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 24th.

Shares of AINC stock opened at $2.79 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.58. Ashford has a fifty-two week low of $1.92 and a fifty-two week high of $13.77. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.67.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ashford stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,314 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.71% of Ashford worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

