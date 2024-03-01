Ashland (NYSE:ASH) Now Covered by Wolfe Research

Equities research analysts at Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Ashland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Ashland from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Ashland from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Ashland from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ashland from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.38.

NYSE ASH opened at $93.55 on Friday. Ashland has a one year low of $70.82 and a one year high of $105.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 0.93.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.69 million. Ashland had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ashland will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ashland news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.38, for a total transaction of $69,446.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,072 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,871.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASH. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ashland during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Ashland during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ashland in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Ashland by 143.9% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Ashland by 338.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

