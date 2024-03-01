Ashley Services Group Limited (ASH) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01 on March 14th

Ashley Services Group Limited (ASX:ASHGet Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, March 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share on Thursday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 3rd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.26.

Ashley Services Group Limited provides labor hire, recruitment, and training services in Australia. The company offers white-collar recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract placements through multi-specialist providers under Concept Recruitment Specialists brand name; and labor hire and workforce solutions under the Action Workforce, Concept Engineering, Concept Retail Solutions, CCL Labour, CCL Traffic, and Track Safety Australia brands.

