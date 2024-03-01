Ashley Services Group Limited (ASX:ASH) Declares $0.01 Interim Dividend

Ashley Services Group Limited (ASX:ASH – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, March 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Thursday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 3rd.
Ashley Services Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.01.
About Ashley Services Group
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Ashley Services Group
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Papa John’s International Makes Dough and Stock Rises
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Zscaler Stock Price Plunges: Buy the Dip Candidate
- What is a Special Dividend?
- 3 Hot Stocks Bought by Members of Congress: Follow the Money
Receive News & Ratings for Ashley Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashley Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.