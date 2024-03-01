Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.41 Per Share

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital lifted their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Assured Guaranty in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 28th. Roth Capital analyst H. Fong now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.41 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.12. The consensus estimate for Assured Guaranty’s current full-year earnings is $4.85 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Assured Guaranty’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.00 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.20 EPS.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Assured Guaranty from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

Shares of AGO opened at $91.60 on Friday. Assured Guaranty has a fifty-two week low of $45.21 and a fifty-two week high of $96.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $4.57. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 53.82% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $233.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Assured Guaranty’s payout ratio is currently 10.00%.

In other Assured Guaranty news, Director G Lawrence Buhl sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $178,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,100,308.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Assured Guaranty news, Director G Lawrence Buhl sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $178,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,100,308.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephen Donnarumma sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total transaction of $1,049,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,630,389.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,984 shares of company stock worth $2,634,801 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 88.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

