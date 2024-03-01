Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $4.57 EPS

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $5.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $4.57, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $233.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.15 million. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 53.82% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share.

Assured Guaranty Stock Down 3.6 %

NYSE AGO opened at $91.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.12. Assured Guaranty has a 52 week low of $45.21 and a 52 week high of $96.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.22 and a 200-day moving average of $69.14.

Assured Guaranty Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.03%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Assured Guaranty

In other Assured Guaranty news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 20,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total transaction of $1,407,250.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,330,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,405,968.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 20,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total value of $1,407,250.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,330,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,405,968.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director G Lawrence Buhl sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $178,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,100,308.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 37,984 shares of company stock valued at $2,634,801 over the last 90 days. 3.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Assured Guaranty by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Assured Guaranty from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

