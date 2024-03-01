Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.28, Briefing.com reports. Astec Industries had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The company had revenue of $337.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Astec Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Astec Industries Stock Performance

Shares of ASTE stock opened at $40.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.61 and a 200-day moving average of $39.67. The company has a market cap of $923.24 million, a P/E ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Astec Industries has a one year low of $28.97 and a one year high of $56.33.

Astec Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.37%.

Institutional Trading of Astec Industries

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,242,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,782,000 after purchasing an additional 33,618 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Astec Industries by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,496,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,876,000 after buying an additional 44,174 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Astec Industries by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,777,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,262,000 after buying an additional 354,483 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Astec Industries by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,463,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,384,000 after buying an additional 12,630 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Astec Industries by 3.4% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 977,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,053,000 after buying an additional 31,850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ASTE. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Astec Industries from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

