Aston Martin Lagonda Global’s (AML) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 300 ($3.81) price target on the stock.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of AML opened at GBX 176.87 ($2.24) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.03. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 306.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 191.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 237.27. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a twelve month low of GBX 162.70 ($2.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 396.20 ($5.03).

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Company Profile

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; sale of vehicles; servicing of vehicles; and brand and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers. It has strategic technology agreement with Mercedes-Benz AG.

