Aston Martin Lagonda Global’s (AML) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 300 ($3.81) price target on the stock.
Aston Martin Lagonda Global Trading Up 2.4 %
Shares of AML opened at GBX 176.87 ($2.24) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.03. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 306.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 191.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 237.27. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a twelve month low of GBX 162.70 ($2.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 396.20 ($5.03).
Aston Martin Lagonda Global Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Aston Martin Lagonda Global
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- How to Get in on the Blockchain Boom with Blockchain Stocks
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- TJX Companies Stock: Take Profits or Buy the Dip?
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners: Tips for Easy Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.