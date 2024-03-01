Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) PT Raised to $21.00 at Truist Financial

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.55% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ATRO
Astronics Stock Down 1.7 %
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Astronics
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Astronics by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,122,674 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,446,000 after buying an additional 52,176 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Astronics by 26.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,574,964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,379,000 after purchasing an additional 330,858 shares during the last quarter. ACK Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Astronics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. ACK Asset Management LLC now owns 1,529,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,635,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Astronics by 1.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 968,116 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,227,000 after purchasing an additional 12,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Astronics by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 814,692 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,192,000 after purchasing an additional 92,574 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.32% of the company’s stock.
Astronics Company Profile
Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Astronics
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- 3 Hot Stocks Bought by Members of Congress: Follow the Money
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- How to Get in on the Blockchain Boom with Blockchain Stocks
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- TJX Companies Stock: Take Profits or Buy the Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for Astronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.