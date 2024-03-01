Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Astronics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th.

Astronics Stock Down 1.7 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Astronics

Shares of Astronics stock opened at $19.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.57. Astronics has a one year low of $12.13 and a one year high of $22.44.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Astronics by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,122,674 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,446,000 after acquiring an additional 52,176 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Astronics by 26.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,574,964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,379,000 after acquiring an additional 330,858 shares in the last quarter. ACK Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Astronics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. ACK Asset Management LLC now owns 1,529,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,635,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Astronics by 1.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 968,116 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,227,000 after buying an additional 12,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Astronics by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 814,692 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,192,000 after buying an additional 92,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.32% of the company’s stock.

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

