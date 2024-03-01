Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Free Report) – Analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Asure Software in a report released on Tuesday, February 27th. Barrington Research analyst V. Colicchio anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Asure Software’s current full-year earnings is $0.46 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Asure Software’s FY2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

ASUR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Asure Software from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut Asure Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Asure Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.20.

ASUR stock opened at $9.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Asure Software has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $17.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asure Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 632.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 1,872.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Asure Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 15,951.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,264 shares during the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software and services in the United States. It helps various small and medium-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; human resource compliance that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service, applicant tracking, onboarding, and compliance; and Asure Time & Attendance, which provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

